Friday Aug 19 2022
Lilibet, Archie to benefit from Prince Harry’s better relationship with royal family?

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could not write something salacious that could destroy his family because at the end of the day his children Archie and Lilibet could benefit from that relationship with the royals.

Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield said, “I don't think that it is in Prince Harry's DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family because, at the end of the day, his children could benefit from that relationship, from anything that is good that is happening to the Royal Family — his children could benefit from.”

According to the International Business Times, Kinsey Schofield told Express UK, “I don't think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself."

She went on to say Prince Harry is unlikely to use his upcoming memoir to criticise his own family.

The royal expert added the duke would not write anything that "could destroy" the House of Windsor.

