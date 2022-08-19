 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using wedding vows ‘for Netflix content’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using wedding vows ‘for Netflix content’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using wedding vows ‘for Netflix content’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of using their wedding vows as fodder for increasing Netflix viewership and ‘holding their end of the bargain’ with the streaming giant.

MailPlus’ Charlotte Griffiths made this accusation in her chat with Palace Confidential.

She started by pointing out the “serious ratings” the couple stands to obtain from this decision and noted how ‘desperate’ this decision appears.

She started off by claiming, “It sounds so unrealistic but the truth is often stranger than fiction when it comes to these two.

"Renewing your vows is quite an American thing to do.”

“They probably have a lot of resentment around the wedding time because of all these dramas going on backstage. Plus, they need some interesting Netflix content.”

She also added, “Footage of them at the WellChild awards is all very well but they've got to have that Kardashian-thing, a set piece.”

When asked if there’s a rule book for vow renewal, considering the couple’s been married for less than 10 years, she added, "There's no rule because it's a nonsense thing to do in the first place.”

“But I would actually tune in to their Netflix documentary if they renewed their vows, it would seriously have a lot of ratings."

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab
Prince Harry returns to his favourite place without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry returns to his favourite place without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry ‘not a moaner’ in his memoir: ‘Echoes Diana’

Prince Harry ‘not a moaner’ in his memoir: ‘Echoes Diana’

Linda Evangelista blames her ‘vanity’ for botched cosmetic surgery

Linda Evangelista blames her ‘vanity’ for botched cosmetic surgery

Prince Harry's security row with the UK deemed ‘utterly ridiculous’

Prince Harry's security row with the UK deemed ‘utterly ridiculous’

Linda Evangelista uses tape, elastic to hide ‘deformity’ on new ‘Vogue’ cover

Linda Evangelista uses tape, elastic to hide ‘deformity’ on new ‘Vogue’ cover

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Jennifer Garner decides not to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck, JLo wedding bash: Source

Jennifer Garner decides not to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck, JLo wedding bash: Source
Prince William heading to US after Harry’s UK visit: Here’s why

Prince William heading to US after Harry’s UK visit: Here’s why
Jonah Hill breaks silence on his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks: 'won't make media appearance'

Jonah Hill breaks silence on his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks: 'won't make media appearance'
Andrew will be completely excluded from monarchy in Charles’ reign?

Andrew will be completely excluded from monarchy in Charles’ reign?

Latest

view all