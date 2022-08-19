Linda Evangelista blames her ‘vanity’ for botched cosmetic surgery

Linda Evangelista has shared what made her opt for the cosmetic surgery that 'disfigured' her

Linda Evangelista, who was left ‘brutally disfigured’ after a cosmetic procedure went wrong, has shared what made her opt for the surgery in the first place.

In her latest cover story for Vogue, Evangelista shared how advertisements for the ‘CoolSculpting’ treatment convinced her that she needed the surgery, adding that her ‘vanity’ also had a huge role to play.

The former supermodel revealed: “Those CoolSculpting commercials were on all the time, on CNN, on MSNBC, over and over, and they would ask, 'Do you like what you see in the mirror?' They were speaking to me.”

She added: “It was about stubborn fat in areas that wouldn't budge. It said no downtime, no surgery and... I drank the magic potion, and I would because I'm a little vain. So, I went for it - and it backfired.”

Evangelista first opened up about her harrowing experience with the procedure last year, sharing how the fat-freezing procedure promised to reduce fat cells but instead left her with increased fat cells in key areas like her face and neck.