Friday Aug 19 2022
Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Angelina Jolie took her son Knox Jolie-Pitt to Universal Studios in Los Angeles for a fun theme park outing on Monday.

The Eternals star, 47, was spotted enjoying her day out with her 14-year-old son after news broke of her anonymous lawsuit against the FBI.

Jolie looked incredible as she donned a white dress with aviator sunglasses and sandals on her outing. Her teenage son, on the other hand, sported a graphic tee and pants during the Wizarding World of Harry Potter visit.

The mother-son duo was joined by three bodyguards and a tour guide. Meanwhile, Knox’s five siblings; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14, were absent from the outing.

Meanwhile, Jolie, who filed an anonymous complaint against the FBI, revealed that she told an FBI agent Pitt was drinking on the plane and he ‘verbally and physically’ abused her.

Jolie and Pitt, who wed in 2014, broke up in September 2016 after an alleged altercation on their private jet.

