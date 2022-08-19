Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in a movie together soon

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming up with something exciting

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that they both are working on an exciting project together and will be appearing as co-actors for the first time.

Earlier, the duo shared a picture on their Instagram account with Sara captioning the picture: "From brewing Koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot."

She added: "Wait and watch us - tell us what you thought."

Meanwhile, Janhvi wrote: "Travel adventures, koffee dates and now co-stars."

In the picture, both the actresses could be seen sitting together on a chair, looking terrified in sweater tops.

Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Sara will be featuring in the movie Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, while Janhvi has just wrapped up the shoot for her next film Bawaal.

