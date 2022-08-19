Prince Harry found it ‘difficult’ to cry over late mother Diana

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly found it ‘difficult’ to cry and grieve over the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was just 12-years-old, a royal aide revealed to OK! Magazine.



Stewart Pearce, who served as Diana’s personal aide, told the magazine that he believes Prince Harry might address his own grief over losing his mother in his upcoming memoir, after struggling to cope with it for a long time.

Discussing the same, Pearce said: “Harry often says that it is so bizarre to see people who did not know his mother, except for her public personality, moving such grief…”

He added: “Whereas he found it difficult to cry - and he was intimate to her.”

Princess Diana famously died after getting into a fiery car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.