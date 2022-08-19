'Live every moment': Babar Azam gives advise to his fans

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is a regular social media user and he often posts messages for his fans — and this time it is an advice for his fans.



The Pakistani skipper can be riding a cycle looking ahead with focus and compassion.

In the picture, Azam could be seen wearing a full-sleeved hoodie along with black trousers. He paired the outfit with black loafers and a wristwatch.



“Live every moment,” the skipper said in a message for his fans and followers on Twitter.

The pictures garnered over 23,000 likes while over 1,000 people retweeted the post on Twitter.

Babar Azam and co are currently in the Netherlands to play three ODIs against the home side. The three ODIs are a part of the ICC World Cup Super League.