 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin complains 'nobody wants to work' with him after 'Rust' shooting

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Alec Baldwin is struggling to sign new movies after intense drop in market value post 'Rust' shooting.

Speaking to CNN, Alec admitted that he is constantly losing out on important movies as investigation to the fatal shooting incident is carried out by FBI.

"I got fired from another job yesterday.

"There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this."

He went on to claim that the stress of the incident has "taken years off my life"

Speaking about his beloved wife Hilaria, the actor added: “If I didn't have my wife, I don't know where I would be right now.

"If I didn't have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”

More From Entertainment:

FBI knows Angelina Jolie complaint against Brad Pitt was 'smear campaign': Source

FBI knows Angelina Jolie complaint against Brad Pitt was 'smear campaign': Source

Kim Kardashian eyeing Katy Perry's boyfriend amid newly single status?

Kim Kardashian eyeing Katy Perry's boyfriend amid newly single status?
Ben Affleck calls emergency ambulance ahead of Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck calls emergency ambulance ahead of Jennifer Lopez wedding
The most powerful duo on Earth ignores Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on social media

The most powerful duo on Earth ignores Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on social media

Prince Harry and Meghan's friend takes a dig at Prince William's partners after new scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan's friend takes a dig at Prince William's partners after new scandal

New report about charity deals blow to Prime William's image

New report about charity deals blow to Prime William's image

Presense of ambulance at Ben Affleck's home leaves fans worried

Presense of ambulance at Ben Affleck's home leaves fans worried

Folk singer Sain Zahoor falls unconscious during live performance

Folk singer Sain Zahoor falls unconscious during live performance

'House of the Dragon' receives glowing reviews

'House of the Dragon' receives glowing reviews

Millions watch as BLACKPINK drops 'Pink Venom' on YouTube

Millions watch as BLACKPINK drops 'Pink Venom' on YouTube

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits at 'Bullet Train' event amid bombshell FBI claim

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits at 'Bullet Train' event amid bombshell FBI claim
Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

Latest

view all