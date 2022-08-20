 
Saturday Aug 20 2022
BTS shares exciting news with fans ahead of MTV's VMA 2022

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

BTS shares exciting news with fans, regarding upcoming MTV's VMA 2022

BTS has an exciting update for ARMY!

The popular South Korean boy band revealed that the band has been nominated in two categories for MTV's 2022 VMA. The update was shared on their official Twitter handle on August 20, at 2:15am KST.

New York-based music channel MTV has nominated the popular K-Pop band in two categories Group of the Year and Summer Song with their song Left and Right feat Jungkook.

For those unaware, BTS scooped up the Best K-Pop award for their song Butter at the MTV VMAs 2021.

Furthermore, in 2021 BTS also bagged four awards at the MTV's Europe Music Award. The boy band won Best K-pop, Biggest Fans, Best Group and Best Pop Act of the year awards.

The group not only won over its fellow Korean artists but also left behind many famed international artists including Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers and Little Mix.

