Asia Cup 2022: Why is Asif Ali's focus not just on India?

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Asif Ali on Saturday vowed he would play good cricket in the upcoming ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022, no matter who the opponent is.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore, he said: "I am not just considering India as a rival, my focus is on all the teams."

"We should not look at the opponent and focus on playing good cricket," he said.



The Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will face off at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

Ali said that he was working to improve his fitness and overcome his weaknesses with the help of coaches.



“I focused on shot selection and improving power-hitting during the off-season,” the cricketer said.

“People would see improvement in power-hitting in the upcoming matches,” he said, adding that the Green Shirts will give their best in the Asia Cup.

He again vowed to play “positive cricket” irrespective of the opponent.

The Pakistani batter said that the team's top-order is their strength. He maintained that they were devising a strategy to win the Asia Cup.

Ali believes that Pakistan has to play cricket in line with modern requirements.