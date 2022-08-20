 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'The Midnight Club': Everything to Know on Release Date, Cast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Netflixs The Midnight Club: Everything to Know on Release Date, Cast
Netflix's 'The Midnight Club': Everything to Know on Release Date, Cast

The Midnight Club is an upcoming horror fiction series by the streaming giant and its first look pictures have finally been released, alongside the trailer. The 10-episode series will be made available worldwide on October 7, 2022.

Netflix will release the series with the collaboration of a famous director known for horror movies Mike Flanagan. His famous works are Haunting of Hill House, The haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.


Cast:

  • Iman Benson
  • Adia, Igby Rigney
  • Ruth Codd
  • Aya Furukawa
  • William Chris Sumpter
  • Annarah Cymone
  • Sauriyan Sapkota


The upcoming horror series is based on the book of the same title written by Novelist Christopher Pike.

The story of the series is about a group of eight terminally ill teens who live together in a hospice home. They get together at the stroke of midnight and alternate sharing scary tales.

They also swear to each other that whoever passes away first will be responsible for attempting to contact the group from the afterlife. 

Strange and unexplainable things start to happen after one of them passes away.

Check out the teaser:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’
Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident

Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident
Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal

Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal
‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth

‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth
‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas

‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark
Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’
Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’

Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’
Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air
'Joyous' Princess Diana made happy calls after Britons snubbed Charles as King

'Joyous' Princess Diana made happy calls after Britons snubbed Charles as King
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on 'warpath', making royals 'suspicious'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on 'warpath', making royals 'suspicious'

Latest

view all