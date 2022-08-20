Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark

As Johnny Depp heads into appeal with his former wife Amber Heard, a petition to bring him back for Pirates of the Caribbean season 6 has racked up signatures and fast approaching that one million mark.



Currently, the petition is at over 876,780 and if reached 1,000,000 signatures, it will become one of the top signed petition, showing that Johnny Depp fans eagerly want him back as Jack Sparrow.

According to some reports, Disney currently has plans for two different Pirates of the Caribbean projects, but neither of these seem to include Johnny Depp.

Depp has played Captain Jack Sparrow throughout all of the previous installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean.

He has been playing this role since 2003.