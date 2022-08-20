 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kensington Palace will always be Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official residence

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Kensington Palace will always be Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official residence
Kensington Palace will always be Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official residence

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will ultimately return to their Kensington Palace when their children grow up.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, Kensington Palace "will always be their official residence."

Scobie said this as the royal couple is set to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis later this month as they want to give them "as normal a life as possible."

The royal expert, citing a source, told Yahoo News UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will still consider Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their London base especially as they are working royals.

It is also where they plan to return when their kids grow up, and that it "will always be their official residence."

Earlier, the royal commentator said living in London was initially the dream of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, however, they have realized that living in London may not be the best place to raise their children.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’
Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident

Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident
Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal

Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal
‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth

‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth
‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas

‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark
Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’
Netflix's 'The Midnight Club': Everything to Know on Release Date, Cast

Netflix's 'The Midnight Club': Everything to Know on Release Date, Cast
Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’

Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’
Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air
'Joyous' Princess Diana made happy calls after Britons snubbed Charles as King

'Joyous' Princess Diana made happy calls after Britons snubbed Charles as King

Latest

view all