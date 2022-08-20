Queen’s guards kick ‘arrogant’ tourist’s shoes out of the way

Queen’s guards’ video has gone viral on social media as they kicked a tourist’s shoes out of their way after they disrespected the guards.

In the viral video, the two guards can be seen walking around the Tower of London, the guards saw a group of tourists sitting in their path and they shouted to “make way.”

Before making the way, a tourist left their shoes in the way prompting the guard to kick them out of the way.

However, the group seemed to make fun of the situation as they giggled while one said: “Arrest me, sir" as the guards walked away.

Reacting to the video, one TikTok user commented: “The absolute arrogance of the guy on the floor. It’s almost embarrassing."

A second added: "They saw them coming and still didn't move. Afraid you move not the guards. No respect for them they are trained soldiers."

"Trained soldiers get out of their way, lucky you weren't kicked,” a third expressed.