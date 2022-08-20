 
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth on upcoming UK visit?

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth on upcoming UK visit?
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be very busy on their upcoming UK visit and likely to snub the Queen.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Harry and Meghan will not visit Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral residence when the royal couple returns to Britain in September.

The US royal expert further said Meghan and Harry preferred to “sneak in and out” of meetings with royal family members instead.

She said, “I do not anticipate a Balmoral visit. Especially because we are discussing it now.

“The Sussexes prefer to sneak in and out of meetings with members of the royal family. They do not like for the public or press to be privy of those engagements ahead of time.”

Kinsey told Express UK, Meghan and Harry would remain “behind closed doors” for the majority of their UK trip and would “avoid attention”.

