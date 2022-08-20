 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna
Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna

Jorgie Porter is proudly showing off her bare belly like Rihanna.

The Hollyoaks star, 34 revealed she will be 'embracing her bare bump' like music sensation Rihanna, as she awaits the arrival of her first child.

Porter, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Piotrowski, admitted she is proud to show off her changing body, nine months after she lost quadruplets in a devastating miscarriage.

Rihanna, who welcomed a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky earlier this year, made became the talk of Tinseltown when she was pictured proudly flaunting her naked bump in an array of revealing looks.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: 'I love what Rihanna did — the bump was just out. In the past it was seen as a bit tacky but now it's all about embracing the bump.'

As it is nine months since they lost their babies, the actress revealed they are currently taking her pregnancy day by day.

Jorgie, who is in her second trimester, admitted they don't want to look too far ahead.

She said: 'I feel great. The trials and tribulations of pregnancy are insane but I'm feeling really good. I've been getting the flutters in my belly.'

It comes eight months after Jorgie lost quadruplets at 14 weeks in a devastating miscarriage.


More From Entertainment:

Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title

Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title
Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple
Prince Harry forced to 'cry out loud' against Royal Family

Prince Harry forced to 'cry out loud' against Royal Family
Alec Baldwin’s reaction to Donald Trump’s Rust shooting comments

Alec Baldwin’s reaction to Donald Trump’s Rust shooting comments
Will Smith resumes negotiations with Netflix for biopic post Oscars slapgate

Will Smith resumes negotiations with Netflix for biopic post Oscars slapgate

Kate Middleton is ‘almost a prisoner’ at Kensington Palace?

Kate Middleton is ‘almost a prisoner’ at Kensington Palace?
Amber Heard’s appeal for Johnny Depp retrial: Legal expert weighs in

Amber Heard’s appeal for Johnny Depp retrial: Legal expert weighs in
Johnny Depp all set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards as ‘Moonman’

Johnny Depp all set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards as ‘Moonman’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘all alone in concrete jungle’ as fans ‘turn away’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘all alone in concrete jungle’ as fans ‘turn away’
Sir Elton John confirms release date for Britney Spears collab ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John confirms release date for Britney Spears collab ‘Hold Me Closer’
Lilibet, Archie will not join Meghan Markle, Harry on UK trip: Here’s why

Lilibet, Archie will not join Meghan Markle, Harry on UK trip: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face real threats', security ban is 'head scratcher'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face real threats', security ban is 'head scratcher'

Latest

view all