Saturday Aug 20 2022
Prince Harry wanting to ‘pull the rug’ from underneath Queen Elizabeth

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince Harry has been put on blast for allegedly attempting to ‘pull’ the rug right from underneath Queen Elizabeth.

Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sarcerdoti made this shocking allegation.

According to Express UK, he explained, "Much of the British public is disappointed with how they have conducted themselves since they left, so their upcoming visit might be a mistake.

"The Royal Family normally works hard to coordinate the public events of each individual Royal so they don’t clash with one another.

"But Harry and Megan‘s visit will take place during the exact week that the Queen returns to London to officially meet with the country’s new prime minister.

"That’s an unnecessary and provocative distraction," the expert added before concluding.

