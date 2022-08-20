 
sports
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

Mohammad Amir left confused after seeing his name trend on Twitter?

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir. — Twitter/File
Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir. — Twitter/File 

KARACHI: Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir was astonished to see himself trending on Twitter Saturday.

Cricket fans, after Shaheen Shah Afridi's ouster from the national team for T20 Asia Cup 2022, started recommending Amir as his replacement. 

The left-arm pacer, who took retirement in 2020, reacted to the Twitter trend. "I am trending on twitter but why?" he asked his fans. 

In reply, a lot of people asked him to take his retirement back and join the Pakistan team in absence of Shaheen.

Take a look: 

In 2020, Amir took retirement from international cricket citing differences with the then Pakistan team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. The pacer alleged the coaches of favoritism.

Currently Amir is representing Rawalakot Hawks in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2. He has conceded 96 runs in three matches so far and took just two wickets. 

