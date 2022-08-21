 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
Meghan Markle's showbiz friends don't like William, Kate and other royals

Meghan Markles showbiz friends dont like William, Kate and other royals

Meghan Markle's showbiz friends are loyal to the Duchess of Sussex and they apparently believe what she says about the British royal family.

Actor Tyler Perry recently received backlash from the royal family's supporters when he used his social media account to wish Meghan on her birthday. He was targeted for calling Meghan princess.

Actor Janina is also Meghan's friend who was recently called an Iranian agent by the pro-monarchy British media when she was spotted sitting in the front seat of a car with Prince Harry behind the wheel. 

Meghan Markle was seen sitting in the back seat in pictures obtained by media outlets.

A look at Janina's Instagram account shows that she only follows only one royal family account which once belonged to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Apart from "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" Instagram, Janina does not follow any other member of the British royal family.




