Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez say 'I do' around Hollywood friends in Georgia

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have said their vows on front of family and friends.



The lovebirds, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, hosted a second ceremony for their loves ones in Georgia over the weekend.

The event was attended by various Hollywood bigwigs, including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto.

The ceremony was officiated by podcaster Jay Shetty.

The couple had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up," an insider tells PEOPLE.

According to the source, Lopez "is ecstatic" about the plans, and their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

Announcing her wedding in July, JLo fawned over true love and the vitue of patience.

"When love is real," wrote Lopez at the time, "the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

