 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez say 'I do' around Hollywood friends in Georgia

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have said their vows on front of family and friends.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, hosted a second ceremony for their loves ones in Georgia over the weekend.

 celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.

The event was attended by various Hollywood bigwigs, including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto.

The ceremony was officiated by podcaster Jay Shetty.

The couple had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up," an insider tells PEOPLE.

According to the source, Lopez "is ecstatic" about the plans, and their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

Announcing her wedding in July, JLo fawned over true love and the vitue of patience.

"When love is real," wrote Lopez at the time, "the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives." 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp to leave fans gawking as 'Moonman' for MTV VMAs 2022

Johnny Depp to leave fans gawking as 'Moonman' for MTV VMAs 2022
Meghan Markle's showbiz friends don't like William, Kate and other royals

Meghan Markle's showbiz friends don't like William, Kate and other royals

Piers Morgan voices support for Sanna Marin

Piers Morgan voices support for Sanna Marin

Broadway Star Taylor Louderman says she is expecting her first child

Broadway Star Taylor Louderman says she is expecting her first child

Renowned singer Nayyara Noor passes away aged 71

Renowned singer Nayyara Noor passes away aged 71
Jennifer Lopez arrives hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mom receives stitches

Jennifer Lopez arrives hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mom receives stitches
Piers Morgan flays Gwyneth Paltrow for controversial piece of writing

Piers Morgan flays Gwyneth Paltrow for controversial piece of writing
Paris Jackson grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Paris Jackson grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends Carole Pump Foundation Gala
Doria Ragland invited to attend Meghan and Harry's family event in America: report

Doria Ragland invited to attend Meghan and Harry's family event in America: report
Emma Watson looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green

Emma Watson looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to redo their ‘I dos’: security beefed up ahead of Bennifer's nuptials

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to redo their ‘I dos’: security beefed up ahead of Bennifer's nuptials
Sofia Vergara looks typically chic in green blouse and green pants combination

Sofia Vergara looks typically chic in green blouse and green pants combination

Latest

view all