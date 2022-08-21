'Heart breaking': celebrities, politicians pay homage to Nayyara Noor

Singer Ali Zafar (left to right), Ali Azmat, Meesha Shafi, and Shafqat Amanat Ali. — Instagram/ Twitter

Pakistan woke up to the news of melody queen and country's legendary singer Nayyara Noor's death on Sunday. The renowned singer passed away after a brief illness in Karachi at the age of 71.

Condolences and messages of sorrow started pouring in soon after Pakistan lost Nayyara Noor - a gem of an artist.

'Heart breaking'



Popular Pakistani singer Ali Zafar said that Nayyara's demise was "heart breaking". She was our nightingale, he added.

Meanwhile, Ali Azmat prayed "may Allah bless her soul"

He also offered condolences to her family and fans.

'Another legend gone'

'Heaven will be richer'

Singer Meesha Shafi prayed that may Nayyara rest in peace.

'Irreparable damage'

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while expressing grief over the singer's demise said that her death is "an irreparable damage" to the music world.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said that Nayyara had special recognition due to the melody and passion in her voice.

"Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor’s death will never be filled," the premier said while praying for her place in heaven.

'Shocked and saddened'

PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that she was "shocked and saddened" to know that Nayyara is no more. She said that Nayyara's music was "an integral part of our lives."

'Nayyara's voice will be remembered always'

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan also expressed sorrow and said that Nayyara gave voice to some of the best national songs and paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. He said that her voice will always be remembered.

'There can't be another Nayyara Noor'

Another PTI leader, Faisal Javed Khan, prayed for Noor's departed soul and praised one of her best performances singing Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poetry.

"There can't be another Nayyara Noor. Pakistan lost a legendary star," he said.

Meanwhile, senior journalists Hamid Mir and Mazhar Abbas also paid tribute to Noor.





