Sunday Aug 21 2022
Johnny Depp fans over the moon as Jerry Bruckheimer confirms 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

As Johnny Depp heads into appeal with his ex-wife Amber Heard, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in the works.

Jerry confirmed the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as fans of Johnny Depp are pushing for the actor to be brought back to the series.

He also said that next Pirates of the Caribbean movie is bringing back one of original writers.

Jerry told the Comicbook, "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific. We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters."

However, Bruckheimer did not specifically whether Depp would be back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the film.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Depp to return as Jack Sparrow and they are of the view that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would do well to bring him into the fold, as the franchise might not be successful without him.

