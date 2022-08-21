 
Sunday Aug 21 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle brother wants 'Britney-style' conservatorship for dad Thomas Markle

Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, is pursuing to take over his father's property.

Thomas Markle Sr, who has had strokes multiples times in the past few years, is told to let his son handle legal and business affairs so that he can focus on his health.

Tom Jr has lodged a bid for Thomas Senior, 78, to be put under a “conservatorship”

A source told the Sunday Mirror: “Tom Snr has had a series of health scares and his son wants to do the best for him by taking any stress away.

“Cases in America grind on for months or years so it will be a weight off Tom Snr’s mind. It will help him focus on his recovery.”

Earlier this year, Thomas Markle Sr was rushed to the hospital in Mexico after suffering from a stroke.

After being discharged from the hospital, the Duchess father said: “I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.”

