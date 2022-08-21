Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'The Great Flood': Everything to know so far

Netflix shares the much-awaited details including the release date, cast and much more for the upcoming Korean disaster film The Great Flood.

The Great Flood captures the traumatic situation of the flood which hit the Earth, leaving people struggling to survive.

Among all people are Hee Jo and An Na, who are also seeking ways to survive in their apartment building which is slowly sinking in the flood.





Cast:

Kim Da Mi

Park Hae Soo





Release Date:

Directed by Kim Byung Woo, the movie is expected to hit the Netflix screens in the Summer of 2023.





Production Status:

The movie is still in the early stages of production and was expected to begin in mid-May, 2022, with wrap-ups rumored for November 2022.