 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five
Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five 

A former royal chef has dished out a favorite snack the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth has been enjoying for more than nine decades.

Royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for Queen, 96, at Buckingham Palace for 15 years, has now joined social media to share some of his insights on the royal delights with his fans and followers on YouTube.

Recently, McGrady posted a video about how to recreate your own royal afternoon tea at home and the types of sandwiches that would be on the menu at Buckingham Palace.

In his video, he revealed that the delicacy 'jam penny' - which Her Majesty was served as a little girl – has been her favorite snack in the afternoon tea ever since. The sweet treat has been a firm favorite on the menu for more than 90 years now.

“Simple, just bread and jam with a little butter – usually strawberry jam. We’d make the jam at Balmoral Castle with the gorgeous Scottish strawberries from the gardens,” he shared.

In the video, he then sandwiched the jam and butter slice together and cut into circles, adding, “They were called pennies, after the size of the old English penny.”

Alongside the sweeter dishes, the monarch has also been said to enjoy an array of snacks, including a simple tuna mayonnaise sandwich, revealed Owen Hodgson, a former royal chef.

He also listed the specific requirements when preparing this simple dish – her sandwich has to be well buttered and served with thin slices of cucumber, finished with a sprinkle of pepper on top.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle had plans to become 'Queen of Bolivia' after entitled boyfriend

Meghan Markle had plans to become 'Queen of Bolivia' after entitled boyfriend
Amber Heard hit Johnny Depp after the ‘door slammed on my foot: Unearthed doc

Amber Heard hit Johnny Depp after the ‘door slammed on my foot: Unearthed doc
Amber Heard’s new lawyers react ahead of Johnny Depp appeal

Amber Heard’s new lawyers react ahead of Johnny Depp appeal
Meghan Markle brother wants 'Britney-style' conservatorship for dad Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle brother wants 'Britney-style' conservatorship for dad Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to show UK 'what real wedding is' with vows renewal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to show UK 'what real wedding is' with vows renewal
Piers Morgan calls out 'disgusting' Alec Baldwin for ending a 'young woman's life'

Piers Morgan calls out 'disgusting' Alec Baldwin for ending a 'young woman's life'
Johnny Depp fans over the moon as Jerry Bruckheimer confirms ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Johnny Depp fans over the moon as Jerry Bruckheimer confirms ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’
Criticism on Prince Harry's Mozambique visit dismissed

Criticism on Prince Harry's Mozambique visit dismissed

Full text of statement on Prince William's New York visit

Full text of statement on Prince William's New York visit

Latest

view all