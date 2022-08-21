Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

A former royal chef has dished out a favorite snack the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth has been enjoying for more than nine decades.

Royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for Queen, 96, at Buckingham Palace for 15 years, has now joined social media to share some of his insights on the royal delights with his fans and followers on YouTube.

Recently, McGrady posted a video about how to recreate your own royal afternoon tea at home and the types of sandwiches that would be on the menu at Buckingham Palace.

In his video, he revealed that the delicacy 'jam penny' - which Her Majesty was served as a little girl – has been her favorite snack in the afternoon tea ever since. The sweet treat has been a firm favorite on the menu for more than 90 years now.

“Simple, just bread and jam with a little butter – usually strawberry jam. We’d make the jam at Balmoral Castle with the gorgeous Scottish strawberries from the gardens,” he shared.

In the video, he then sandwiched the jam and butter slice together and cut into circles, adding, “They were called pennies, after the size of the old English penny.”

Alongside the sweeter dishes, the monarch has also been said to enjoy an array of snacks, including a simple tuna mayonnaise sandwich, revealed Owen Hodgson, a former royal chef.

He also listed the specific requirements when preparing this simple dish – her sandwich has to be well buttered and served with thin slices of cucumber, finished with a sprinkle of pepper on top.