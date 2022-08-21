‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William

Prince Harry has been allegedly gearing to dish on bombshell details about royal family in his upcoming memoir, said an expert.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, royal expert Angela Levin expressed: "He's now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.

"I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.

"I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family."



Meanwhile, Levin’s fellow panellist, veteran royal writer Robert Jobson added: “It’s going to be the up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff, who made who cry in the Meghan and Kate scenario.

"I’m sure those things – if they are addressed at all – will cause major problems.”