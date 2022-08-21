 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William
‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William

Prince Harry has been allegedly gearing to dish on bombshell details about royal family in his upcoming memoir, said an expert.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, royal expert Angela Levin expressed: "He's now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.

"I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.

"I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family."

Meanwhile, Levin’s fellow panellist, veteran royal writer Robert Jobson added: “It’s going to be the up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff, who made who cry in the Meghan and Kate scenario.

"I’m sure those things – if they are addressed at all – will cause major problems.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’
Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’

Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’
Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck
Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'

Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'
Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief

Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief
Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube

Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube
BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify

BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify
Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir
Amber Heard’s face injuries from Johnny Depp ‘not visually doctored’?

Amber Heard’s face injuries from Johnny Depp ‘not visually doctored’?
Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family

Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family

Latest

view all