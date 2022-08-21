‘No way’ Prince Harry will ‘give up US dream for Queen: report

Royal experts have just broken down Prince Harry’s bid to ‘never give up’ on the American dream, despite fracturing relations with the royals.

An insider made this revelation in an interview with Heat magazine.

“The Sussexes are more committed to their long-term future in America than ever.”

“Even if Harry does get homesick from time to time, there’s no way he’d want to give up this fabulous new life anytime soon.”

“He’s got the family he always dreamed of, a job that gives him financial security, as well as the opportunity to ‘serve’ in a manner he sees fit, plus he has this incredible chance to broaden his horizons with his soulmate.”