Johnny Depp starts following in the footsteps of Amber Heard

At the end of his music music performances Johnny Depp said he would come back after taking some rest.

Depp amassed millions of followers during his defamation lawsuit trial against Amber Heard.

He became more active on the app and connected to a host of celebrities on the app after the trial .On the other hand, Amber Heard said she would take a break from Instagram after she lost the lawsuit. She hasn't posted anything since the.

DAepp seems to have followed in the footsteps of his former wife after his last concert because it has been a while since he was active on his social media page.



Some fans believe that the actor has taken a break from social media after it was reported that some high profile celebrities withdrew their likes from his Instagram post shared after his court victory against Heard.

The Hollywood star is expected to focus more on his acting after releasing a music album.



