 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp starts following in the footsteps of Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Johnny Depp starts following in the footsteps of Amber Heard

At the end of his music music performances Johnny Depp said he would come back after taking some rest.

Depp amassed millions of followers during his defamation lawsuit trial against Amber Heard.

He became more active on the app and connected to a host of celebrities on the app after the trial .On the other hand, Amber Heard said she would take a break from Instagram after she lost the lawsuit. She hasn't posted anything since the.

DAepp seems to have followed in the footsteps of his former wife after his last concert because it has been a while since he was active on his social media page.

Some fans believe that the actor has taken a break from social media after it was reported that some high profile celebrities withdrew their likes from his Instagram post shared after his court victory against Heard.

The Hollywood star is expected to focus more on his acting after releasing a music album.


More From Entertainment:

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' with $21illion debut

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' with $21illion debut
Kim Kardashian wears borrowed or fake jewelry: Here's why

Kim Kardashian wears borrowed or fake jewelry: Here's why
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married!
Kim Kardashian's attacker feels no guilt of Paris robbery: 'Be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it'

Kim Kardashian's attacker feels no guilt of Paris robbery: 'Be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it'
Ben Affleck's family not happy with actor's decision of marrying Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck's family not happy with actor's decision of marrying Jennifer Lopez?
Kim Kardashian grabs attention with unique friend’s birthday celebration

Kim Kardashian grabs attention with unique friend’s birthday celebration

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to remain a mystery for royal family

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to remain a mystery for royal family
Maureen McGovern reveals symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease:’ it's a challenge’

Maureen McGovern reveals symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease:’ it's a challenge’
Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps

Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps
Prince Harry puts relationship with Prince Charles and William on risk for his memoir?

Prince Harry puts relationship with Prince Charles and William on risk for his memoir?
Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch

Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch
Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’

Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’

Latest

view all