Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad court to decide on Shahbaz Gill's remand extension in sedition case today

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Islamabad Police presents PTI senior leader Shahbaz Gill before a local court. — Twitter/File
  • Islamabad court to review Gill's medical report after reassessment of his health today (Monday).
  • To decide whether to send Shahbaz Gill on physical remand or not.
  • Armoured vehicle arrives outside PIMS to shift Gill to court.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has ordered the police to present senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill before it for the hearing of a sedition case filed against him at noon today (Monday).

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among public against the ranks and files of Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.

The PTI contends that its leader was "tortured" while in incarceration and was not medically fit to be sent into physical remand while the police insist on him being given into its custody for further investigation.

The court had deemed the condition of Gill — who had complained of having breathing issues and has undergone several medical tests and multiple examinations, "not okay" and ordered to keep him at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a reassessment of his health till today.

Upon resumption of the hearing today, the court will review Gill's medical reports and decide whether to send Gill on physical remand over the police's plea or not.

An armoured vehicle arrived outside PIMS Monday morning to shift Gill to court from the medical facility.

The police had requested an extension of eight days in Gill's physical remand at the last hearing of the case on Friday.

