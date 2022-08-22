 
pakistan
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill ends 'hunger strike' on doctors' insistence at PIMS

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Yet another video of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) surfaced Monday morning, ahead of the hearing of a sedition case against him in a district and sessions court.

On Sunday, a second video of the PTI leader looking healthy and active at PIMS, where he is currently staying for a medical reassessment over claims of alleged torture in detention and breathing issues. The first video was released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to show as evidence that Gill was doing "fine".

Related items

Meanwhile, in the latest video, Gill is seen sitting at a hospital bed — in seemingly the same room as the last video — and drinking juice from a bottle while several medical staff and doctors crowd around him, insisting he finish the juice.

Gill, on contrary, doesn't want to drink it but finishes it on the doctors' insistence. After this, the doctor tells Gill that he'll have to eat a banana as well to get better.

The PTI leader first refuses to eat the banana but then takes it saying "you are forcing me to eat this."

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court to decide on Shahbaz Gill's remand extension in sedition case today

Islamabad court to decide on Shahbaz Gill's remand extension in sedition case today
Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terror case

Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terror case
Interior ministry asks written permission from PM to arrest Imran Khan

Interior ministry asks written permission from PM to arrest Imran Khan
PTI supporters stage countrywide protest against possible arrest of Imran Khan

PTI supporters stage countrywide protest against possible arrest of Imran Khan
Monetary policy: SBP likely to keep policy rate on hold today

Monetary policy: SBP likely to keep policy rate on hold today
YouTube blocked briefly during Imran Khan’s speech in Rawalpindi

YouTube blocked briefly during Imran Khan’s speech in Rawalpindi
Foreign Minister Bilawal postpones four-country trip due to calamities caused by rains

Foreign Minister Bilawal postpones four-country trip due to calamities caused by rains
Nine soldiers martyred, four injured after Pakistan Army vehicle falls into nullah in AJK

Nine soldiers martyred, four injured after Pakistan Army vehicle falls into nullah in AJK
Case registered against Imran Khan under anti-terrorism law for threatening judge, police officials

Case registered against Imran Khan under anti-terrorism law for threatening judge, police officials
PM Shehbaz, COAS Gen Bajwa review relief operations in flood-stricken areas

PM Shehbaz, COAS Gen Bajwa review relief operations in flood-stricken areas
Restaurateur honoured at Pakistan Achievement Awards for services to Asian food industry

Restaurateur honoured at Pakistan Achievement Awards for services to Asian food industry
Karachi weather update: More rain expected over next 24 hours

Karachi weather update: More rain expected over next 24 hours

Latest

view all