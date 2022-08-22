WATCH: Shahbaz Gill ends 'hunger strike' on doctors' insistence at PIMS

Yet another video of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) surfaced Monday morning, ahead of the hearing of a sedition case against him in a district and sessions court.



On Sunday, a second video of the PTI leader looking healthy and active at PIMS, where he is currently staying for a medical reassessment over claims of alleged torture in detention and breathing issues. The first video was released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to show as evidence that Gill was doing "fine".



Meanwhile, in the latest video, Gill is seen sitting at a hospital bed — in seemingly the same room as the last video — and drinking juice from a bottle while several medical staff and doctors crowd around him, insisting he finish the juice.



Gill, on contrary, doesn't want to drink it but finishes it on the doctors' insistence. After this, the doctor tells Gill that he'll have to eat a banana as well to get better.

The PTI leader first refuses to eat the banana but then takes it saying "you are forcing me to eat this."