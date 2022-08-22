 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day
Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

US actress Nicola Peltz has disclosed that her mother model Claudia Peltz influenced her wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola revealed her mother’s influence on her wedding, days after she apparently broke her silence on alleged rift with Victoria Beckham.

The Transformers actress, who shares close bond with her parents, re-shared a post with pictures of her and Brooklyn from their wedding day, alongside numerous side-by-side adorable photos of her father and mom’s wedding.

She reposted the pictures with caption, “Our always inspo."

The original post was captioned as “my favorite people on their wedding day. Claudia and Nicola are the most beautiful and elegant brides I've ever seen.”

Nicola has revealed this days after Brooklyn Beckham’s wife seemingly opened up about feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

However, later she had also addressed the rumoured "rift" in an interview with Variety magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests

Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests
‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'

‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'
Scott Disick injured in road accident

Scott Disick injured in road accident
Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy

Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy
Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’

Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’
Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged

Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged
'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere

'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Prince William warned of Meghan Markle's move

Prince William warned of Meghan Markle's move

Latest

view all