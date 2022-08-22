 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said their “I do’s” for the second time in a gorgeous and very romantic wedding at his estate in Georgia surrounded by their loved ones.

The lovebirds, who previously tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, were accompanied by their kids, whom they share with their former partners.

Affleck kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and JLo twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 14, all were present to witness their parents’ union.

As reported earlier by various media outlets, the ceremony was officiated by life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty and the event was a star studded affair with the couple’s artists friends in presence.

"At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water," an insider told E! News. "It was very romantic and classic.”

“They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away. J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all," the source shared.

All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding


All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding

The Marry Me actor and the Argo star broke the stereotypes by their all white -themed wedding as all guests wore stunning white dresses along with the bride and groom themselves.

Lopez turned heads with her breathtakingly beautiful custom Ralph Lauren gown that featured a feather skirt with a gorgeous ruffled train and short sleeves – figure-hugging silhouette.

Meanwhile, Affleck looked handsome in matching white tuxedo jacket, along with black pants and black shoes.

All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding


All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding

The guest list for the three-day ceremony included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Jason Mewes, a.k.a. Jay and Silent Bob, plus agent Patrick Whitesell and wife Pia Miller and Jimmy Kimmel.

The guests were entertained with a gorgeous firework display and live music at the event.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry putting ‘reputations at risk’: ‘Defamation?’

Prince Harry putting ‘reputations at risk’: ‘Defamation?’
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with adorable new snaps of baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with adorable new snaps of baby Malti Marie

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family: ‘You’re a gem’

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family: ‘You’re a gem’
Queen carries penknife in her purse for THIS reason

Queen carries penknife in her purse for THIS reason
Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house

Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house
Ireland Baldwin reveals why she ‘feels’ more beautiful than ever: Photos

Ireland Baldwin reveals why she ‘feels’ more beautiful than ever: Photos
Darius Campbell Danesh pals make shocking revelations about 'Pop Idol' icon

Darius Campbell Danesh pals make shocking revelations about 'Pop Idol' icon
Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day
Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests

Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests

Latest

view all