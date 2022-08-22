 
Monday Aug 22 2022
Ben Affleck’s brother Casey welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family: ‘You’re a gem’

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck welcomed his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez to his family following the dreamy and gorgeous wedding ceremony of the couple in Georgia.

The Manchester by the Sea star could not attend the three-day wedding bash the lovebirds planned for their close friends and family.

While out for coffee in Los Angeles on the morning of Ben and JLo’s nuptials, Casey was asked why he was not in attendance at his brother’s wedding.

"I have other things,” the actor told Page Six before entering and SUV and driving off.

However, a source told People Magazine that Casey couldn’t attend the event "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home."

Now, Casey is all praise for the new addition to his family in an Instagram post while also dismissing rumours of a possible feud between the brothers.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote with an old picture of him with the newlyweds when they used to date back in the 2000s.

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey added. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

Before concluding, the Oscar winner added, “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”



