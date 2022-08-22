Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping while Ben Affleck, JLo exchanged vows in Georgia

File Footage

Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping at a wholesale club in West Virginia with her beau John Miller while her ex-husband Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez for the second time in Georgia.



Ditching the dreamy and romantic celebrations of her former lover’s three-day wedding bash, The Adam Project star visited Sam’s Club while her kids attended the event.

The actor, 50, was also accompanied with her father William Garner during her outing with her businessman boyfriend when she also posed for some pictures with her fans as per TMZ.

Despite getting an invitation from Affleck and Lopez for the wedding, Garner could not witness the event due to work obligations, an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there,” the source told the outlet.

Garner “is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider said before adding, “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness.”

Her children, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, whom she shares with Affleck, were with their father to celebrate with him his marriage with Lopez, who has been bonding with them since marriage.

“So the fact that the kids feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for,” the source shared.

Another insider told the publication that the actor “congratulated” Affleck and Lopez for their lavish plans to celebrate their union before the event as she was not able to attend.

“Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source said. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids.”

“Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event,” the outlet shared.