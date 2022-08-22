'House of the Dragon' Trailer, Plot, Cast: Everything yet known

The Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, Sunday and is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which chronicles the fictional history of the Targaryens.







Plot:

The story is set around 200 years before the time period of Game of Thrones and follows the life of the Targaryen family. The story sheds light on why Daenerys and Jon Snow were the last ones standing in the Targaryen family, as seen in the Game of Thrones plotline.

The story also unveils the truth over the much-brooded question, in a world full of dragons why were only three left during the time of Daenerys Targaryen?

The series begins amidst a civil war between a brother and sister.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is fighting with her half-brother Aegon II, to succeed their father Viserys I.

The story follows the war between them over who will sit on the iron throne (just like in GOT). This conflict pits brother against sister and dragon against dragon.





First Episode:

The first episode of the prequel began without any opening credits sequences and got on to introduce the characters.

The episode set the stage for the clash that is to follow in future episodes and tells the story of the Targaryens, who ruled Westeros for 300 years before 'The Mad King' Aerys Targaryen was toppled by Robert Baratheon.





Cast:

Paddy Considine (Viserys)

Milly Alcock (plays teen Rhaenyrs)

Emma D'arcy (plays adult Rhaenyrs)

Matt Smith (Daemon, Viserys' brother)

Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower)

Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon)





Director:

The show is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal.





Trailer:



