Monday Aug 22 2022
Netlfix’s plans for upcoming 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Squid Game fans around the globe are waiting with bated breath for the release of season 2, of the popular Netflix survival game.

So much so that its creator even teased the possibility of another different Seong Gi-hun.

Release Date:

The official Netflix announcement for season two was revealed by the streaming giant back in June of this year.

Its creator however teased The Hollywood Reporter, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout-out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

While the vague statement included no predictions, fans can expect a new series as early as 2023 or as later as 2024.

