Monday Aug 22 2022
Netflix ‘Squid Game’ creator teases plans for a spinoffs: 'Things will unfold'

Monday Aug 22, 2022

The creator of the popular Netflix show Squid Game finally breaks his silence over season 2 and addresses spinoff plans.

The creator dished over it all in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In it, he began by discussing the upcoming Squid Game reality TV show that has overtaken mainstream news.

while dishing over the spin-off, the creator shared an update and spoke of his investment in the idea.

He was quoted saying, “The creators are trying to stay true to the show, so they’re asking us for the diagrams for the set design or the attire to make sure it really resembles the actual Squid Game.

During the course of the interview, he even offered some insight into what fans can expect from season two and admitted, “I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions.”

He also pointed out, “The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next.”

“There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.”

