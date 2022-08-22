Alec Baldwin expresses disappointment at media’s response to Rust shooting incident: Check out

Alec Baldwin expresses disappointment at media’s response to Rust shooting: Photos

Alec Baldwin has recently expressed his frustration at the media’s coverage to Rust shooting incident on his wife Hilaria’s social media post.



On Sunday, the yoga instructor turned to Instagram and posted a heartwarming photo along with an emotional caption.

“I am not going anywhere. Take all the time to be sad. I am here,” wrote the 38-year-old author.

The It’s Complicated actor shared his thoughts in the comment section over this incident.



“I never realised how a thing such as this could unfold this way. Everyone on that set knows what happened. Everyone. And yet the depiction in the press has, by and large, obviated all of that,” remarked the 64-year-old.

He went on to explain, “Although there are only two actual victims in this case, I find it difficult to endure the insistence of so many that I woke up that day and violated every safety procedure I had learned over 40 years. All the while, the question of where any live ammunition came from remains unanswered.”

While speaking to wife, Alec added, “If not for you, I cannot imagine how life would be right now.”

Hilaria also responded to the actor’s comment, saying, “The sadness I see you carry around daily breaks my heart.”

Reassuring her husband, the entrepreneur stated, “We see you and we hold you. You are safe with us, Alec.”

For the unversed, Alec denied the allegations and claimed that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were two individuals behind this tragic accident.