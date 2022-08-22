Prince William ‘so angry’ at Prince Harry’s Megxit that he ‘snubbed’ Queen

file footage





Prince William is said to have been so angry at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staging 2020’s Megxit by stepping down as senior royals that he refused to show up for a lunch with the Queen, reported Express UK.

This latest claim came from royal expert Katie Nicholl who recently talked about Harry and Meghan’s 2020 exit from the royal family and the ensuing drama in a new Channel 4 documentary titled The Real Windsors.

According to the Vanity Fair editor, a ‘crisis meeting’ was called when Prince Harry and Meghan shared their plans to step away from their duties, before which a lunch was also part of the plans.

Nicholl shared: “The Queen knew that probably the best way to have a successful summit was to have a lunch beforehand, and just to give the brothers an opportunity to come together and perhaps soften the atmosphere a little bit.”

She then made the bombshell claim, saying: “But by all accounts, William didn’t arrive until the meeting was just about to start, which was after the lunch, and Harry took lunch with the Queen alone. I think that’s a very clear indicator as to just how angry William was about it.”

“William just couldn’t understand that Harry was essentially turning his back on the duty that he was born into and Harry couldn’t understand that he wasn’t being able to forge ahead with a different way of being the spare,” Nicholl added.