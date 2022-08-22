Meghan Markle ‘petrifed’ of facing ‘more ridicule’ over Netflix deal

Meghan Markle is reportedly petrified of facing more ridicule following a major blow back from the Netflix Pearl deal.

Royal commentator Nei l Sean made this claim in an interview with Express UK.

He was quoted wondering, "The Pearl thing really hit Meghan very hard because it was very embarrassing wasn’t it for them?

“Archewell productions proudly announced that they’re going to be making etc…And then for them to have to remove it even though it was in the public domain and everybody knew, now they’re basically stating that they don’t want to put anything on the website unless it’s 100% going forward so that they don’t experience any more ridicule.”

“But for now Harry and Meghan are finding out the very hard and tough way that even bosses like Netflix that are with millions and billions are ruthless, and once they decide that you’re no longer useful to them, they will find out very soon that the axe could simply fall on all projects from the Archewell company,

“Possibly, that’s why we’ve seen so much reticence on [updating] their website.”