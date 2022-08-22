Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud

File Footage

Britney Spears is "finally in control" of her own life as she gears up for the release of her comeback song with Sir Elton John despite ongoing feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline.



The Toxic hit-maker, who was enveloped with controversies against her since she was put in conservatorship and even after it ended, is now “in the best place.”

One of the singer’s closest confidantes told The Sun, “Britney is in the best place she has been for a long time but constant rumours and conspiracy theories around her need to stop.”

“She’s amazing and she adores her fans but at times they run the risk of hurting her with their claims and allegations,” the insider added.

“It can get like a pressure cooker at times but the bottom line is she is great and is finally in control of her life,” the source shared.

The mother-of-two was recently shocked by the claims of her former husband, who said in an interview with Daily Mail, that her sons have decided not to meet her.

He went on to add that the boys, whom Spears share with him, Sean and Jayden, have issues with her sharing her nude images on social media.

As of now, the singer is gearing up for the release of her latest song with John titled Hold Me Close, which is slated to release on 26th August 2022.

The upcoming track will mark her return to the world of music following the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021