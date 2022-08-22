 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Fuming’ Meghan Markle angered by exclusion from Royal Family: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

‘Fuming’ Meghan Markle angered by exclusion from Royal Family: report
‘Fuming’ Meghan Markle angered by exclusion from Royal Family: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s alleged anger stems from her exclusion from the Royal Family, as well as the fall of her brand.

Broadcaster and commentator Bonnie Greer made this admission in the documentary titled, The Real Windsor’s.

In it, he could be heard saying as the narrator, “They have a woman who was married into the family, whose ancestors had descended from enslaved Africans, okay. They hit the jackpot.”

“Now she ain't in the family no more and she's really [expletive] off about it.”

Before concluding he added, “Surveys suggest that many of the generation that royals most need to appeal to are the ones who are most sympathetic to Meghan's side of the story.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content

Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content
Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview
Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight
Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday
Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why
Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’

Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’
Amber Heard's shocking move sparks reunion rumours with Elon Musk

Amber Heard's shocking move sparks reunion rumours with Elon Musk
Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video

Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video
Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud

Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud
Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

Latest

view all