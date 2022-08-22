Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s picked a bad time to visit the UK as they will be stealing the spotlight from Princess Anne’s birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5.

According to Daily Star, Kinsey Schofield expressed that the couple picked the wrong time to cross the Atlantic by stating “Prince Charles is looking to slim down the monarchy… not add a competing Royal Family.”

“Senior royals are likely not thrilled with [Monday's] announcement. Especially since they chose to do it on the Princess Royal’s birthday,” the To Di For podcast host said.

The expert also predicted that not many members of the royal family will meet the Sussexes despite their trip to the capital.

"I think the only member of the Royal Family that might attempt to see the Sussexes is the Queen," the podcast host said.

"However, this does feel like a carbon copy of a royal engagement, and I don’t believe that she would encourage that."