 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles gets candid about his personal life like NEVER before!

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

British singer Harry Styles recently got candid like never before in one of his interactions where he revealed a lot about his personal life.

In a new global cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the former One Direction member spoke in-depth about his choice to protect romantic relationships from his intense fans and why he's long decided to keep his sexuality to himself.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," Styles, 28, told the outlet, knowing fans and other spectators are going to discuss his life no matter what he says.

 "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

Additionally, Styles revealed he's been going to therapy more often over the past couple of years. "I committed to doing it once a week," he said. "I felt like I exercise every day and take care of my body, so why wouldn't I do that with my mind?"

Continuing on the aspects of life he prefers to keep on the down-low, Styles spoke about fan speculation about his sexuality. 

While he's currently in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, the "Watermelon Sugar" musician doesn't think his seemingly public romances should define him, as he's the only one who knows what goes on behind closed doors.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Virginia Patton, 'It’s A Wonderful Life' star, passes away

Virginia Patton, 'It’s A Wonderful Life' star, passes away
Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details

Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details
Royal Family hit ‘jackpot’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Pissed about Megxit’

Royal Family hit ‘jackpot’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Pissed about Megxit’
Prince Harry forced to take 'difficult' walk with Prince William after 'Megxit'

Prince Harry forced to take 'difficult' walk with Prince William after 'Megxit'
Britney Spears and Elton John look stunning on new cover for their upcoming duet Hold Me Closer

Britney Spears and Elton John look stunning on new cover for their upcoming duet Hold Me Closer
Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance

Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance
BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna

BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna
Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content

Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content
Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview
Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Latest

view all