Britney Spears and Elton John look stunning on new cover for their upcoming duet Hold Me Closer

Monday Aug 22 2022
Monday Aug 22, 2022

Britney Spears has delighted fans as she shared a new cover art for her upcoming single Hold Me Closer with music icon Elton John.

John and Spears were seen side by side for the highly anticipated single Hold Me Closer, which is set to be released on August 26 by Universal Music.

The 40-year-old singer shared a look at the new cover which saw both her and Elton in blue and white sparkly baseball uniforms.

Last week the Cold Heart singer, 75, also uploaded the photo onto his main Instagram page to tease the track's release. The single artwork shows adorable throwback snaps of the two stars as children.

The Queen of Pop dressed in a pink dance outfit and the Your Song hitmaker cheerfully playing the piano.  The updated cover artwork included the names of the two singers at the top and the name of the single at the bottom.

Britney could be seen posing with a smile on her face as a young girl in an eye-catching pink dance outfit. Her blonde hair was styled with a large pink feather in her locks. The Rocketman singer could be seen sitting at the piano in a black and white photo when he was just a boy.

