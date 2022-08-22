IHC grants protective bail to suspect's daughter in Faisalabad torture case

Islamabad High Court building. — Twitter

Court grants suspect Ana Sheikh four-day protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs25,000.

Bench expresses displeasure with petitioner’s lawyer for giving false statement regarding Ana's residence.

Petitioner had claimed she was residing in federal capital with her mother.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a four-day protective bail to Ana Sheikh in the Faisalabad torture case registered by the city's police.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition of Ana, who is the daughter of prime suspect Sheikh Danish in the torture case of a female medical student on refusing a marriage proposal.

At the outset of the hearing, the court observed that the petitioner had arrived in Islamabad after a first information report (FIR) was registered against her.

The bench expressed displeasure with the petitioner’s lawyer for giving a false statement regarding the residence of his client in the last hearing.



The court, however, granted Ana a four-day protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs25,000. The petitioner had claimed in the last hearing that she was residing in the federal capital with her mother.

The court had asked her to present residential proofs of her mother in Islamabad at the next hearing.

The Faisalabad police had registered FIR against Danish and his daughter Ana after the torture videos went viral on social media.

The video of the abuse took place on August 9. The video shows the victim's hair and eyebrows were cut, and she was forced to lick the shoes of the suspects.