Asia Cup: Pakistan T20 squad arrive in Dubai

The Twenty20 squad of Pakistan leave for the UAE. Twitter

Pakistan Twenty20 squad arrives in Dubai for the Asia Cup.

The T20 cricket event will start on August 27.

Earlier, Pakistan won three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

DUBAI: The Pakistan cricket squad arrived in Dubai from Amsterdam to take part in the Asia Cup, starting on August 27, Geo News reported on Tuesday. The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format.

Earlier in Amsterdam, Pakistan won the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

According to sources, the national Twenty20 squad will rest at the hotel today.

Some members of Pakistan's T20 squad, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali and Asif Ali, will arrive in Dubai from Lahore today. Muhammad Hasnain, who replaces injured Shaheen Afridi for the Asia Cup, will fly to the United Arab Emirates from Britain.

According to sources, the Pakistan cricket team will start training sessions in Dubai tomorrow.

Pakistan will play its first match in the tournament on August 28 against India.

The series will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in the opener of the much-anticipated event on August 27.

Teams participating in the T20 event include Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.