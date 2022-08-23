 
SDSports desk

In major blow, Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

SDSports desk

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chamira. — Sri Lanka Cricket/File
Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chamira, who was named in the 20-man Asia Cup squad, will miss the tournament as he has picked up a left leg injury during training.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said the selection committee added Nuwan Thusharawa — who bowls in a similar fashion to Lasith Malinga — as an additional player to the squad named for the Asia Cup.

However, only 17 players from the 20-player squad will leave for the tour on August 24.

Dinesh Chandimal, Nuvanindu Fernando, and Nuvan Thushara have been included in the squad for the Asia Cup but they will not travel with the team as extras.

Thushara's name has already been submitted to the sports ministry for approval.

The 17 players leaving for the Asia Cup are:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Charith Asanka (vice-captain), Dhanushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vanindu Hasaranga, Mahish Thiekshana, Geoffrey Vandersee , Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matisha Pathirana, Asita Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

Schedule

Aug 27 — Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B — Dubai

Aug 28 — Pakistan vs India, 2nd Match, Group A — Dubai

Aug 30 — Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B — Sharjah

Aug 31 — India vs Qualifier, 4th Match, Group A — Dubai

Sept 1 — Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B — Dubai

Sept 2 — Pakistan vs Qualifier, 6th Match, Group A — Sharjah

