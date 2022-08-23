 
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of making money off royal branding despite leaving the family behind in UK.

The couple, who is set to visit Manchester in September for their charitable endeavours, are adamant on taking the benefits of both their new life in California and the life they rejected in Britain.

Royal expert Daniela Elser says: "So, off they went to California to talk about compassion and making podcasts and TV shows, all lofty, impressive goals which have so far translated into sound and fury signifying headline-making white noise.

"In short, they made their choice.

"But now? Now it looks like they are about to go back to Britain for a trip which could carry with it the patina of royalty: the fleet of stealthy black Range Rovers pulling up to events, the cheering crowds and the big speeches."

However, she said the problem with the trip is that they had chosen to live a life outside of their royal duties.

She claimed: "The problem is, having picked 'freedom' and life outside palace walls, with this UK trip, it looks a lot like they are now intent on having their cashed-up Californian cake and eating it too."

