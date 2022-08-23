George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s children will start a new school in September as the family moves from central London to Windsor, Kensington Palace has confirmed on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s all three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will attend the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.

In an official statement, Kensington Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

The Palace officials also confirmed that the family will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

The Cambridges’ will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.