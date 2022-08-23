 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September
George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September 

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s children will start a new school in September as the family moves from central London to Windsor, Kensington Palace has confirmed on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s all three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will attend the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.

In an official statement, Kensington Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

The Palace officials also confirmed that the family will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

The Cambridges’ will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'
'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'

'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'
Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey

Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider
Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent

Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent
Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup

Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup
Jennifer Lopez feeling very special after Georgia Wedding Celebration: 'It was a dream'

Jennifer Lopez feeling very special after Georgia Wedding Celebration: 'It was a dream'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Virginia Patton, 'It’s A Wonderful Life' star, passes away

Virginia Patton, 'It’s A Wonderful Life' star, passes away
Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details

Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details
Leaving on jet plane: Ben Affleck spotted without bride Jennifer Lopez

Leaving on jet plane: Ben Affleck spotted without bride Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all